CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS Maintains Enerflex (TSX:EFX) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 4, 2023, CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS maintained coverage of Enerflex (TSX:EFX) with a Neutral recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 64 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enerflex. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EFX is 0.16%, an increase of 46.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.00% to 14,769K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 7,077K shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,552K shares, representing an increase of 7.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EFX by 3.01% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 910K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 767K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 624K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 617K shares, representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EFX by 27.91% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 598K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 113K shares, representing an increase of 81.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EFX by 377.55% over the last quarter.

