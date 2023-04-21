CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS Maintains Enerflex (TSX:EFX) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS maintained coverage of Enerflex (TSX:EFX) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2,121.21% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Enerflex is $221.23. The forecasts range from a low of $151.50 to a high of $273.00. The average price target represents an increase of 2,121.21% from its latest reported closing price of $9.96.

The projected annual revenue for Enerflex is $5,281MM, an increase of 197.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.74.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 6,552K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,277K shares, representing an increase of 19.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EFX by 78.41% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - U.S. Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 26K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

FTIHX - Fidelity Total International Index Fund holds 36K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PDN - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF holds 34K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EFX by 16.51% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 767K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enerflex. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 7.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EFX is 0.14%, an increase of 141.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.87% to 13,597K shares.

