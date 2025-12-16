CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS Maintains Empire Company (EMLAF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS maintained coverage of Empire Company (OTCPK:EMLAF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 79.81% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Empire Company is $42.69/share. The forecasts range from a low of $39.69 to a high of $45.76. The average price target represents an increase of 79.81% from its latest reported closing price of $23.74 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Empire Company is 32,689MM, an increase of 3.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 142 funds or institutions reporting positions in Empire Company. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EMLAF is 0.13%, an increase of 3.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.28% to 8,213K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 570K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WEUSX - Siit World Equity Ex-us Fund - holds 557K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 300K shares , representing an increase of 46.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EMLAF by 115.51% over the last quarter.

GSIE - Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) International Equity ETF holds 456K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 479K shares , representing a decrease of 4.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EMLAF by 8.63% over the last quarter.

FSCJX - Fidelity SAI Canada Equity Index Fund holds 424K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 320K shares , representing an increase of 24.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMLAF by 3.83% over the last quarter.

DFIV - Dimensional International Value ETF holds 346K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.