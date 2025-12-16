CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS Maintains D2L (DTLIF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS maintained coverage of D2L (OTCPK:DTLIF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 159.90% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for D2L is $16.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.62 to a high of $17.86. The average price target represents an increase of 159.90% from its latest reported closing price of $6.23 / share.

The projected annual revenue for D2L is 211MM, a decrease of 1.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in D2L. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DTLIF is 0.03%, an increase of 9.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.45% to 25K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SSEAX - SIIT Screened World Equity Ex-US Fund - holds 13K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HAOSX - Harbor Overseas Fund Institutional Class holds 9K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing an increase of 53.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTLIF by 99.04% over the last quarter.

AVDE - Avantis International Equity ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

