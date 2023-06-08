CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS Maintains CCL Industries (TSX:CCL.B) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 4, 2023, CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS maintained coverage of CCL Industries (TSX:CCL.B) with a Outperform recommendation.

CCL Industries Maintains 1.68% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.68%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.47%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 121 funds or institutions reporting positions in CCL Industries. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 6.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCL.B is 0.17%, a decrease of 9.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.26% to 20,323K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 6,268K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,311K shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCL.B by 8.28% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,262K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,930K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,954K shares, representing a decrease of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCL.B by 16.23% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 1,157K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FCNSX - Fidelity Series Canada Fund holds 1,150K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,464K shares, representing a decrease of 27.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCL.B by 20.39% over the last quarter.

