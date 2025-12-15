CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS Maintains CCL Industries (CCLLF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS maintained coverage of CCL Industries (OTCPK:CCLLF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.06% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for CCL Industries is $66.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $63.83 to a high of $73.49. The average price target represents an increase of 30.06% from its latest reported closing price of $51.48 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CCL Industries is 7,097MM, a decrease of 6.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in CCL Industries. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCLLF is 0.14%, an increase of 0.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.47% to 170K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FCNSX - Fidelity Series Canada Fund holds 144K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 145K shares , representing a decrease of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCLLF by 2.36% over the last quarter.

FICDX - Fidelity Canada Fund holds 26K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

