CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS Maintains CCL Industries (CCDBF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS maintained coverage of CCL Industries (OTCPK:CCDBF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.17% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for CCL Industries is $70.89/share. The forecasts range from a low of $67.89 to a high of $77.33. The average price target represents an increase of 36.17% from its latest reported closing price of $52.06 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CCL Industries is 7,097MM, a decrease of 6.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 142 funds or institutions reporting positions in CCL Industries. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 2.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCDBF is 0.17%, an increase of 3.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.29% to 10,405K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cardinal Capital Management holds 1,562K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,542K shares , representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCDBF by 9.58% over the last quarter.

FCNSX - Fidelity Series Canada Fund holds 894K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 899K shares , representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCDBF by 2.30% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund Class R6 holds 862K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 748K shares , representing an increase of 13.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCDBF by 11.75% over the last quarter.

BBCA - JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF holds 509K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 524K shares , representing a decrease of 2.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCDBF by 1.17% over the last quarter.

FSCJX - Fidelity SAI Canada Equity Index Fund holds 488K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 363K shares , representing an increase of 25.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCDBF by 2.89% over the last quarter.

