CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS Maintains Cardinal Energy (TSX:CJ) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 4, 2023, CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS maintained coverage of Cardinal Energy (TSX:CJ) with a Neutral recommendation.

Cardinal Energy Maintains 10.36% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 10.36%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.44. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cardinal Energy. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CJ is 0.06%, a decrease of 17.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 53.21% to 6,226K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Canoe Financial holds 2,526K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 961K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 864K shares, representing an increase of 10.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CJ by 19.99% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 732K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 665K shares, representing an increase of 9.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CJ by 15.47% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 604K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 203K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 187K shares, representing an increase of 7.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CJ by 25.51% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.