CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS Maintains Capstone Copper (CSCCF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS maintained coverage of Capstone Copper (OTCPK:CSCCF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.08% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Capstone Copper is $10.97/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.58 to a high of $15.81. The average price target represents an increase of 60.08% from its latest reported closing price of $6.85 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Capstone Copper is 2,306MM, an increase of 8.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 128 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capstone Copper. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 4.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSCCF is 0.52%, an increase of 0.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.70% to 113,693K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

COPX - Global X Copper Miners ETF holds 11,863K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,760K shares , representing a decrease of 32.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSCCF by 1.18% over the last quarter.

VSCAX - Invesco Small Cap Value Fund holds 9,858K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,532K shares , representing an increase of 3.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSCCF by 3.00% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,920K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,914K shares , representing an increase of 12.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSCCF by 23.98% over the last quarter.

TAVFX - THIRD AVENUE VALUE FUND Institutional Class holds 6,436K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DNLAX - BNY Mellon Natural Resources Fund holds 6,375K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,261K shares , representing a decrease of 29.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSCCF by 7.37% over the last quarter.

