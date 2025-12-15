CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS Maintains Capital Power (CPXWF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS maintained coverage of Capital Power (OTCPK:CPXWF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 86.90% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Capital Power is $54.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $37.52 to a high of $62.87. The average price target represents an increase of 86.90% from its latest reported closing price of $29.38 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Capital Power is 2,317MM, a decrease of 31.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 67 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capital Power. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 9.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPXWF is 0.19%, an increase of 26.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.42% to 10,571K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,038K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,120K shares , representing a decrease of 4.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPXWF by 1.37% over the last quarter.

FWATX - Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund holds 1,481K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,210K shares , representing an increase of 18.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPXWF by 44.41% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,263K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,225K shares , representing an increase of 3.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPXWF by 10.25% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 1,173K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,266K shares , representing a decrease of 7.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPXWF by 15.97% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 711K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 665K shares , representing an increase of 6.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPXWF by 5.38% over the last quarter.

