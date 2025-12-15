CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS Maintains Bombardier (BDRBF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS maintained coverage of Bombardier (OTCPK:BDRBF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 152.22% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bombardier is $160.99/share. The forecasts range from a low of $104.89 to a high of $199.17. The average price target represents an increase of 152.22% from its latest reported closing price of $63.83 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bombardier is 8,126MM, a decrease of 9.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 88 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bombardier. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 6.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BDRBF is 0.25%, an increase of 30.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.52% to 16,370K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,263K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,863K shares , representing an increase of 12.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDRBF by 54.34% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 3,123K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,588K shares , representing an increase of 49.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDRBF by 180.47% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 2,367K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,369K shares , representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDRBF by 19.66% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,249K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,224K shares , representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDRBF by 67.35% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 776K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 759K shares , representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDRBF by 39.71% over the last quarter.

