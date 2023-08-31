CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS Maintains Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 29, 2023, CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS maintained coverage of Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 341 funds or institutions reporting positions in Barrick Gold. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABX is 1.04%, a decrease of 1.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.29% to 361,898K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 63,742K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 65,388K shares, representing a decrease of 2.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABX by 3.34% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 32,181K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,424K shares, representing an increase of 11.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABX by 12.03% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 20,128K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIPX - Vanguard Equity Income Fund Investor Shares holds 10,923K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 10,673K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,763K shares, representing a decrease of 10.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABX by 1.12% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.