CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS Maintains Aurora Cannabis (TSXV:ACB) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2023, CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS maintained coverage of Aurora Cannabis (TSXV:ACB) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 62.93% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aurora Cannabis is 1.04. The forecasts range from a low of 0.73 to a high of $1.58. The average price target represents an increase of 62.93% from its latest reported closing price of 0.64.

The projected annual revenue for Aurora Cannabis is 278MM, an increase of 23.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 235 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aurora Cannabis. This is a decrease of 34 owner(s) or 12.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACB is 0.05%, an increase of 18.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.19% to 55,535K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Verition Fund Management holds 12,337K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,047K shares, representing an increase of 75.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACB by 198.39% over the last quarter.

MJ - ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds 11,387K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,346K shares, representing an increase of 26.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACB by 21.32% over the last quarter.

Etf Managers Group holds 8,346K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Renaissance Technologies holds 5,646K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,809K shares, representing a decrease of 2.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACB by 19.07% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 2,716K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,298K shares, representing an increase of 15.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACB by 11.93% over the last quarter.

