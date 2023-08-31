CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS Maintains Air Canada (TSX:AC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 23, 2023, CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS maintained coverage of Air Canada (TSX:AC) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 84 funds or institutions reporting positions in Air Canada. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 6.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AC is 0.09%, a decrease of 8.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.70% to 12,042K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JETS - U.S. Global Jets ETF holds 3,113K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,302K shares, representing a decrease of 70.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AC by 26.52% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,329K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,325K shares, representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AC by 17.28% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,385K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,348K shares, representing an increase of 2.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AC by 30.99% over the last quarter.

BBCA - JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF holds 1,137K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,100K shares, representing an increase of 3.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AC by 15.07% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 663K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 681K shares, representing a decrease of 2.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AC by 20.52% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.