CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS Maintains AGF Management (TSX:AGF.B) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS maintained coverage of AGF Management (TSX:AGF.B) with a Neutral recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in AGF Management. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGF.B is 0.09%, an increase of 16.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.34% to 3,523K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,332K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,269K shares, representing an increase of 4.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGF.B by 22.21% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 637K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 746K shares, representing a decrease of 17.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGF.B by 0.46% over the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund holds 543K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 375K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 351K shares, representing an increase of 6.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGF.B by 32.78% over the last quarter.

CIISX - Causeway International Small Cap Fund Institutional Class holds 256K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 170K shares, representing an increase of 33.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGF.B by 2.04% over the last quarter.

