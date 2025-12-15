CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS Maintains Advantage Energy (AAVVF) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS maintained coverage of Advantage Energy (OTCPK:AAVVF) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.66% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Advantage Energy is $10.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.65 to a high of $14.98. The average price target represents an increase of 23.66% from its latest reported closing price of $8.40 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Advantage Energy is 755MM, an increase of 20.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Advantage Energy. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAVVF is 0.10%, an increase of 9.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.30% to 16,291K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VSCAX - Invesco Small Cap Value Fund holds 5,069K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,901K shares , representing an increase of 3.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAVVF by 0.65% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,433K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,114K shares , representing a decrease of 28.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAVVF by 16.79% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 2,030K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,853K shares , representing an increase of 8.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAVVF by 1.54% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,243K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 1,170K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

