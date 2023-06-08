CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS Maintains Adentra (TSE:ADEN) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 1, 2023, CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS maintained coverage of Adentra (TSE:ADEN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.64% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Adentra is 44.66. The forecasts range from a low of 29.29 to a high of $64.05. The average price target represents an increase of 47.64% from its latest reported closing price of 30.25.

The projected annual revenue for Adentra is 2,323MM, a decrease of 7.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.20.

Adentra Maintains 1.72% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.72%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.53%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WAMVX - Wasatch Micro Cap Value Fund Investor Class shares holds 122K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company.

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 26K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company.

MECAX - AMG Managers Cadence Emerging Companies Fund Class N holds 24K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company.

VIAAX - Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 24K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company.

QWVOX - Clearwater Small Companies Fund holds 24K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing a decrease of 28.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADEN by 30.91% over the last quarter.

