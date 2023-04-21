CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS Downgrades Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX)

Fintel reports that on April 16, 2023, CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS downgraded their outlook for Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) from Outperform to Neutral .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GRHIX - Goehring & Rozencwajg Resources Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 157K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 145K shares, representing an increase of 7.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VGCX by 0.81% over the last quarter.

POPFX - Prospector Opportunity Fund No Classes holds 192K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 136K shares, representing an increase of 28.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VGCX by 18.47% over the last quarter.

ADVANCED SERIES TRUST - AST T. Rowe Price Diversified Real Growth Portfolio holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 14.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VGCX by 24.09% over the last quarter.

SLVP - iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF holds 72K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares, representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VGCX by 17.81% over the last quarter.

MMRFX - MassMutual Select T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund Class I holds 85K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 96K shares, representing a decrease of 12.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VGCX by 29.88% over the last quarter.

