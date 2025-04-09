CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS Downgrades National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA)

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2025, CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS downgraded their outlook for National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA) from Neutral to Underperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.26% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for National Bank of Canada is $137.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $124.23 to a high of $156.45. The average price target represents an increase of 24.26% from its latest reported closing price of $110.64 / share.

The projected annual revenue for National Bank of Canada is 12,089MM, an increase of 8.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.79.

National Bank of Canada Maintains 3.98% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 3.98%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.44. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.26% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 201 funds or institutions reporting positions in National Bank of Canada. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 4.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NA is 0.22%, an increase of 3.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.31% to 34,159K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,760K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,729K shares , representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NA by 7.13% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,936K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,901K shares , representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NA by 5.56% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 2,289K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,820K shares , representing an increase of 20.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NA by 16.53% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 2,198K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,445K shares , representing an increase of 34.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NA by 63.15% over the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 2,189K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,194K shares , representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NA by 6.83% over the last quarter.

