CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS Downgrades Martinrea International (TSX:MRE)

Fintel reports that on April 3, 2025, CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS downgraded their outlook for Martinrea International (TSX:MRE) from Outperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 76.40% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Martinrea International is $11.94/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 76.40% from its latest reported closing price of $6.77 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.59.

Martinrea International Maintains 2.95% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 2.95%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is -0.42. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in Martinrea International. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 6.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRE is 0.05%, an increase of 14.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.81% to 5,884K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,990K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,098K shares , representing a decrease of 5.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRE by 22.38% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 930K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 949K shares , representing a decrease of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRE by 14.38% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 427K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 434K shares , representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRE by 14.00% over the last quarter.

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 313K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 302K shares , representing an increase of 3.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRE by 8.50% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 310K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 345K shares , representing a decrease of 11.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRE by 26.63% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.