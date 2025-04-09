CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS Downgrades Linamar (TSX:LNR)

Fintel reports that on April 3, 2025, CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS downgraded their outlook for Linamar (TSX:LNR) from Outperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.66% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Linamar is $67.93/share. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 53.66% from its latest reported closing price of $44.21 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.93.

Linamar Maintains 2.26% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 2.26%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in Linamar. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LNR is 0.17%, an increase of 5.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.94% to 4,829K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 951K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 572K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PMDAX - Small-MidCap Dividend Income Fund holds 560K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 440K shares , representing an increase of 21.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNR by 4.33% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 357K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 352K shares , representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNR by 7.26% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 284K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

