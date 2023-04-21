CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS Downgrades Dream Office REIT (TSX:D.UN)

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS downgraded their outlook for Dream Office REIT (TSX:D.UN) from Outperform to Neutral .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ISVL - iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF holds 14K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 4.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in D.UN by 19.67% over the last quarter.

GQRE - FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares, representing a decrease of 1,128.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in D.UN by 91.82% over the last quarter.

SCHC - Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF holds 63K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in D.UN by 19.06% over the last quarter.

VGSRX - Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate Fund Institutional Shares holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 478K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 566K shares, representing a decrease of 18.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in D.UN by 21.75% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.