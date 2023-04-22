CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS Downgrades Cogeco (TSX:CGO)

Fintel reports that on April 16, 2023, CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS downgraded their outlook for Cogeco (TSX:CGO) from Outperform to Neutral .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cogeco. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGO is 0.10%, an increase of 31.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2,082.19% to 11,108K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PSPFX - Global Resources Fund holds 10,602K shares representing 68.35% ownership of the company.

GAUAX - The Gabelli Utilities Fund holds 74K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BIVIX - Invenomic Fund Institutional Class shares holds 45K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares, representing a decrease of 11.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGO by 29.70% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 43K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 42K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing a decrease of 3.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGO by 13.33% over the last quarter.

