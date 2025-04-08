CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS Downgrades Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO)

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2025, CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS downgraded their outlook for Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) from Outperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.87% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bank of Montreal is $156.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of $125.24 to a high of $173.25. The average price target represents an increase of 24.87% from its latest reported closing price of $125.63 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bank of Montreal is 29,899MM, a decrease of 1.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.68.

Bank of Montreal Maintains 5.01% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 5.01%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.57. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 711 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of Montreal. This is an increase of 73 owner(s) or 11.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMO is 0.28%, an increase of 10.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.18% to 355,429K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 60,557K shares representing 8.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,325K shares , representing an increase of 8.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMO by 15.24% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 29,873K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,693K shares , representing an increase of 7.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMO by 72.05% over the last quarter.

Td Asset Management holds 17,615K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,128K shares , representing an increase of 2.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMO by 40.38% over the last quarter.

CIBC World Markets holds 16,412K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,995K shares , representing an increase of 2.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMO by 11.02% over the last quarter.

National Bank Of Canada holds 13,749K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,750K shares , representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMO by 0.37% over the last quarter.

