CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS Downgrades Bank of Montreal (LSE:0UKH)

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2025, CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS downgraded their outlook for Bank of Montreal (LSE:0UKH) from Outperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.57% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bank of Montreal is 156.27 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 124.76 GBX to a high of 172.58 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 14.57% from its latest reported closing price of 136.40 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bank of Montreal is 26,236MM, a decrease of 13.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 710 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of Montreal. This is an increase of 70 owner(s) or 10.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0UKH is 0.28%, an increase of 10.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.59% to 355,427K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 60,557K shares representing 8.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,325K shares , representing an increase of 8.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0UKH by 15.24% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 29,873K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,693K shares , representing an increase of 7.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0UKH by 72.05% over the last quarter.

Td Asset Management holds 17,615K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,128K shares , representing an increase of 2.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0UKH by 40.38% over the last quarter.

CIBC World Markets holds 16,412K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,995K shares , representing an increase of 2.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0UKH by 11.02% over the last quarter.

National Bank Of Canada holds 13,749K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,750K shares , representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0UKH by 0.37% over the last quarter.

