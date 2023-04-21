CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS Downgrades Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:AP.UN)

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS downgraded their outlook for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:AP.UN) from Outperform to Neutral .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRDAX - Diversified Real Asset Fund holds 176K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bernstein Fund Inc - International Small Cap Portfolio Advisor Class holds 125K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 167K shares, representing a decrease of 33.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AP.UN by 52.48% over the last quarter.

SFILX - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 15K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 9.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AP.UN by 10.09% over the last quarter.

ISVL - iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF holds 38K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing an increase of 4.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AP.UN by 18.10% over the last quarter.

WMMRX - Wilmington Real Asset Fund Shares holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 8.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AP.UN by 22.43% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AP.UN is 0.28%, a decrease of 15.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.39% to 10,439K shares.

