CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS Downgrades Allied Gold (TSX:AAUC)

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2025, CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS downgraded their outlook for Allied Gold (TSX:AAUC) from Outperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 73.81% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Allied Gold is $7.53/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.35 to a high of $9.14. The average price target represents an increase of 73.81% from its latest reported closing price of $4.33 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Allied Gold is 916MM, an increase of 25.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allied Gold. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 76.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAUC is 0.44%, an increase of 84.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 32.16% to 18,252K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JDIBX - John Hancock Disciplined Value International Fund holds 6,038K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,447K shares , representing an increase of 9.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAUC by 23.69% over the last quarter.

AIM SECTOR FUNDS (INVESCO SECTOR FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class C holds 4,665K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,295K shares , representing an increase of 29.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAUC by 78.85% over the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 2,164K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GOAU - U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF holds 1,506K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company.

INIVX - International Investors Gold Fund holds 1,243K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,513K shares , representing a decrease of 21.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAUC by 1.38% over the last quarter.

