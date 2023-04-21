CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS Downgrades Advantage Oil & Gas (TSX:AAV)

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS downgraded their outlook for Advantage Oil & Gas (TSX:AAV) from Outperform to Neutral .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 23K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDEX - Avantis International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 13.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAV by 13.96% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 59K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDVX - Avantis International Small Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 43K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing an increase of 16.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAV by 5.58% over the last quarter.

SUNAMERICA SERIES TRUST - SA Schroders VCP Global Allocation Portfolio Class 3 holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in Advantage Oil & Gas. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAV is 0.09%, a decrease of 32.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.21% to 17,935K shares.

