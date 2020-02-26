CIBC Announces Executive Appointments; Raises Dividend - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - CIBC (CM.TO, CM) announced appointments to the bank's Executive Committee, effective March 2, 2020. Christina Kramer has been appointed Senior Executive Vice-President, Technology, Infrastructure and Innovation. Laura Dottori-Attanasio has been appointed Senior Executive Vice-President, Personal and Business Banking. Shawn Beber has been appointed Chief Risk Officer. Heather Kaine has been appointed as Senior Vice-President and Chief Auditor.

CIBC also announced its Board declared a dividend of C$1.46 per share on common shares for the quarter ending April 30, 2020, an increase of two cents from the previous quarter. The dividend is payable on April 28, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 27, 2020.

