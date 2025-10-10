CIB Marine Bancshares Q3 Sales Decline

(RTTNews) - CIB Marine Bancshares (CIBH.PK) announced a profit for third quarter of $0.91 million

The company's bottom line came in at $0.91 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $1.08 million, or $0.59 per share, last year.

Revenue came in at $5.58 million, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.

CIB Marine Bancshares earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $0.91 Mln. vs. $1.08 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.65 vs. $0.59 last year. -Revenue: $5.58 Mln vs. $5.58 Mln last year.

