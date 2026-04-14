CIB Marine Bancshares Q1 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - CIB Marine Bancshares (CIBH.PK) released earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $0.59 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $0.32 million, or $0.23 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.2% to $5.83 million from $5.29 million last year.

CIB Marine Bancshares earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $0.59 Mln. vs. $0.32 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.43 vs. $0.23 last year. -Revenue: $5.83 Mln vs. $5.29 Mln last year.

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