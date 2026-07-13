CIB Marine Bancshares Bottom Line Climbs In Q2

(RTTNews) - CIB Marine Bancshares (CIBH.PK) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $0.915 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $0.668 million, or $0.48 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.5% to $6.00 million from $5.48 million last year.

CIB Marine Bancshares earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $0.915 Mln. vs. $0.668 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.68 vs. $0.48 last year. -Revenue: $6.00 Mln vs. $5.48 Mln last year.

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