CIA’s New Research Lab to Study Blockchain

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) launched a new research and develop laboratory on Monday that features blockchain technology among its focus areas.

CIA Labsâ webpage said the labs will research âdistributed ledger/blockchain-enabled technologiesâ alongside other tech stacks: wireless telecommunications, quantum computing, artificial intelligence and data analytics, to name a few.

Officers who develop tech inventions in the lab will be permitted to patent, disclose and partially profit from their work, according to MIT Technology Review.

MITâs reporting notes the labs will give CIA a useful incentive to woo tech talent that might otherwise turn to Silicon Valleyâs giants.

That the CIA, one of the U.S. intelligence communityâs two code-breaking hubs, would take an interest in researching a technology secured by cryptography should come as no surprise to observers.

The Block first reported CIA Labsâ blockchain focus.

