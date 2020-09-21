CIA’s New Research Lab to Study Blockchain
The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) launched a new research and develop laboratory on Monday that features blockchain technology among its focus areas.
- CIA Labsâ webpage said the labs will research âdistributed ledger/blockchain-enabled technologiesâ alongside other tech stacks: wireless telecommunications, quantum computing, artificial intelligence and data analytics, to name a few.
- Officers who develop tech inventions in the lab will be permitted to patent, disclose and partially profit from their work, according to MIT Technology Review.
- MITâs reporting notes the labs will give CIA a useful incentive to woo tech talent that might otherwise turn to Silicon Valleyâs giants.
- That the CIA, one of the U.S. intelligence communityâs two code-breaking hubs, would take an interest in researching a technology secured by cryptography should come as no surprise to observers.
- The Block first reported CIA Labsâ blockchain focus.
