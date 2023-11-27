Cia Siderurgica Nacional (B3:CSNA3) Price Target Increased by 6.90% to 15.81

The average one-year price target for Cia Siderurgica Nacional (B3:CSNA3) has been revised to 15.81 / share. This is an increase of 6.90% from the prior estimate of 14.79 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.11 to a high of 24.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.22% from the latest reported closing price of 15.62 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 107 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cia Siderurgica Nacional. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSNA3 is 0.15%, a decrease of 8.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.06% to 62,087K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EWZ - iShares MSCI Brazil ETF holds 10,951K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,665K shares, representing an increase of 2.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSNA3 by 6.82% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,776K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,678K shares, representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSNA3 by 0.97% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 6,153K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,135K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSNA3 by 1.87% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,982K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,886K shares, representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSNA3 by 3.03% over the last quarter.

SDIV - Global X SuperDividend ETF holds 2,616K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,492K shares, representing an increase of 4.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSNA3 by 0.64% over the last quarter.

