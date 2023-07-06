Cia Siderurgica Nacional (B3:CSNA3) Price Target Decreased by 9.07% to 16.91

The average one-year price target for Cia Siderurgica Nacional (B3:CSNA3) has been revised to 16.91 / share. This is an decrease of 9.07% from the prior estimate of 18.60 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 32.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.36% from the latest reported closing price of 12.31 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 107 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cia Siderurgica Nacional. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSNA3 is 0.18%, an increase of 8.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.94% to 60,734K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EWZ - iShares MSCI Brazil ETF holds 11,028K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,212K shares, representing a decrease of 10.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSNA3 by 24.68% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,678K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,588K shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSNA3 by 20.65% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 6,210K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,224K shares, representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSNA3 by 9.59% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,886K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,850K shares, representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSNA3 by 18.25% over the last quarter.

EEM - iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,653K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,502K shares, representing an increase of 5.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSNA3 by 16.77% over the last quarter.

