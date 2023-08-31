Cia Siderurgica Nacional (B3:CSNA3) Price Target Decreased by 10.02% to 15.14

The average one-year price target for Cia Siderurgica Nacional (B3:CSNA3) has been revised to 15.14 / share. This is an decrease of 10.02% from the prior estimate of 16.83 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.11 to a high of 24.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.43% from the latest reported closing price of 12.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 104 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cia Siderurgica Nacional. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSNA3 is 0.16%, a decrease of 8.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.27% to 61,008K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EWZ - iShares MSCI Brazil ETF holds 10,665K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,028K shares, representing a decrease of 3.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSNA3 by 27.22% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,678K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,588K shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSNA3 by 20.65% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 6,135K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,210K shares, representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSNA3 by 26.18% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,886K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,850K shares, representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSNA3 by 18.25% over the last quarter.

EEM - iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,592K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,653K shares, representing a decrease of 2.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSNA3 by 24.06% over the last quarter.

