Cia Paranaense de Energia (B3:CPLE6) Price Target Increased by 9.55% to 11.48

The average one-year price target for Cia Paranaense de Energia (B3:CPLE6) has been revised to 11.48 / share. This is an increase of 9.55% from the prior estimate of 10.48 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.82 to a high of 13.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.55% from the latest reported closing price of 8.47 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cia Paranaense de Energia. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 7.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPLE6 is 0.19%, a decrease of 17.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.56% to 50,170K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,670K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 987K shares, representing an increase of 94.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPLE6 by 1,625.74% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,165K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,165K shares, representing an increase of 76.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPLE6 by 332.57% over the last quarter.

SDIV - Global X SuperDividend ETF holds 5,813K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,726K shares, representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPLE6 by 4.16% over the last quarter.

FNDE - Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF holds 3,236K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 791K shares, representing an increase of 75.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPLE6 by 374.62% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 1,406K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 527K shares, representing an increase of 62.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPLE6 by 172.66% over the last quarter.

