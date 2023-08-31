Cia Paranaense de Energia (B3:CPLE6) Price Target Increased by 8.50% to 10.48

The average one-year price target for Cia Paranaense de Energia (B3:CPLE6) has been revised to 10.48 / share. This is an increase of 8.50% from the prior estimate of 9.66 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.18 to a high of 12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.69% from the latest reported closing price of 8.83 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cia Paranaense de Energia. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 15.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPLE6 is 0.25%, an increase of 24.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.66% to 51,665K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,817K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 987K shares, representing an increase of 93.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPLE6 by 1,707.14% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,079K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,165K shares, representing an increase of 76.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPLE6 by 372.92% over the last quarter.

SDIV - Global X SuperDividend ETF holds 5,726K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,654K shares, representing a decrease of 33.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPLE6 by 15.57% over the last quarter.

FNDE - Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF holds 3,236K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 791K shares, representing an increase of 75.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPLE6 by 374.62% over the last quarter.

FEM - First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund holds 1,935K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,756K shares, representing an increase of 9.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPLE6 by 8.92% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.