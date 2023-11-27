News & Insights

Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais - Cemig - ADR - Level II (CIG.C) Price Target Increased by 19.01% to 4.18

November 27, 2023 — 09:10 am EST

The average one-year price target for Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais - Cemig - ADR - Level II (NYSE:CIG.C) has been revised to 4.18 / share. This is an increase of 19.01% from the prior estimate of 3.51 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.63 to a high of 4.84 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.56% from the latest reported closing price of 3.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais - Cemig - ADR - Level II. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIG.C is 0.00%, an increase of 13.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.86% to 235K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CIG.C / Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais - Cemig - ADR - Level II Shares Held by Institutions

Jane Street Group holds 42K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79K shares, representing a decrease of 86.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIG.C by 58.10% over the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 30K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares, representing a decrease of 94.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIG.C by 47.06% over the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 30K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing a decrease of 33.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIG.C by 13.38% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 21K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing a decrease of 4.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIG.C by 59.88% over the last quarter.

Mercer Global Advisors holds 17K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIG.C by 4.32% over the last quarter.

