Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais (B3:CMIG3) Price Target Increased by 14.30% to 19.63

The average one-year price target for Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais (B3:CMIG3) has been revised to 19.63 / share. This is an increase of 14.30% from the prior estimate of 17.17 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 17.06 to a high of 22.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.56% from the latest reported closing price of 15.51 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 10.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMIG3 is 0.08%, an increase of 127.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.11% to 8,768K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,853K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,757K shares, representing an increase of 5.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMIG3 by 3.51% over the last quarter.

DGS - WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 1,422K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,417K shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMIG3 by 16.59% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,300K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 979K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 632K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 654K shares, representing a decrease of 3.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMIG3 by 10.11% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

