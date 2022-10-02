Cia Energetica De Minas Gerais - ADR (Preference Shares) Shares Close the Day 15.8% Higher - Daily Wrap

Cia Energetica De Minas Gerais - ADR (Preference Shares) (CIG) shares closed today 15.8% higher than it did at the end of yesterday. The stock is currently up 18.1% year-to-date, up 15.6% over the past 12 months, and up 47.5% over the past five years. Today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.6%, and the S&P 500 rose 2.6%.
Trading Activity
- Shares traded as high as $2.21 and as low as $1.97 this week.
- Shares closed 8.9% below its 52-week high and 59.2% above its 52-week low.
- Trading volume this week was 11.7% lower than the 10-day average and 21.4% higher than the 30-day average.
- Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 0.6.
Technical Indicators
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was under 30, indicating it may be underbought.
- MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.
- The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.
Market Comparative Performance
- The company's share price beats the S&P 500 Index today, beats it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
- The company's share price beats the Dow Jones Industrial Average today, beats it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis
Per Group Comparative Performance
- The company's stock price performance year-to-date beats the peer average by -570.2%
- The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months beats the peer average by -900.4%
