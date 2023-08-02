Cia Energetica De Minas Gerais - ADR - Level II (CIG.C) Price Target Increased by 10.72% to 4.23

The average one-year price target for Cia Energetica De Minas Gerais - ADR - Level II (NYSE:CIG.C) has been revised to 4.23 / share. This is an increase of 10.72% from the prior estimate of 3.82 dated March 30, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.71 to a high of 4.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.34% from the latest reported closing price of 4.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cia Energetica De Minas Gerais - ADR - Level II. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 10.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIG.C is 0.00%, an increase of 133.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 53.17% to 352K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Envestnet Asset Management holds 164K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares, representing an increase of 66.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIG.C by 43.54% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 77K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 565K shares, representing a decrease of 631.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIG.C by 88.56% over the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 40K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing a decrease of 7.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIG.C by 20.07% over the last quarter.

Mercer Global Advisors holds 17K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 29.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIG.C by 146,017.54% over the last quarter.

Systematic Alpha Investments holds 14K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

