Cia de Saneamento do Parana (B3:SAPR4) Price Target Increased by 5.00% to 21.42

The average one-year price target for Cia de Saneamento do Parana (B3:SAPR4) has been revised to 21.42 / share. This is an increase of 5.00% from the prior estimate of 20.40 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 21.21 to a high of 22.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 383.52% from the latest reported closing price of 4.43 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cia de Saneamento do Parana. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAPR4 is 0.08%, an increase of 50.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.06% to 18,250K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 5,415K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 4,216K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,295K shares, representing a decrease of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAPR4 by 8.95% over the last quarter.

SIDVX - Hartford Schroders International Multi-Cap Value Fund holds 2,103K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 1,142K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,038K shares, representing an increase of 9.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAPR4 by 12.95% over the last quarter.

NFRA - FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund holds 1,032K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,067K shares, representing a decrease of 3.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAPR4 by 16.66% over the last quarter.

