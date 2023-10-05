Cia de Saneamento do Parana (B3:SAPR3) Price Target Increased by 7.73% to 20.89

The average one-year price target for Cia de Saneamento do Parana (B3:SAPR3) has been revised to 20.89 / share. This is an increase of 7.73% from the prior estimate of 19.39 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.68 to a high of 21.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 383.52% from the latest reported closing price of 4.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cia de Saneamento do Parana. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAPR3 is 0.00%, an increase of 9.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 95.72% to 1,787K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 884K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 555K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 581K shares, representing a decrease of 4.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAPR3 by 6.13% over the last quarter.

DFEM - Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF holds 88K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares, representing an increase of 42.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAPR3 by 51.36% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - Emerging Markets Social Core Equity Portfolio Shares holds 86K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 60K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

