Cia de Saneamento do Parana (B3:SAPR11) Price Target Increased by 5.27% to 107.10

The average one-year price target for Cia de Saneamento do Parana (B3:SAPR11) has been revised to 107.10 / share. This is an increase of 5.27% from the prior estimate of 101.74 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 106.05 to a high of 110.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 383.52% from the latest reported closing price of 22.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cia de Saneamento do Parana. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 13.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAPR11 is 0.17%, a decrease of 2.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.11% to 20,267K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,299K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,103K shares, representing an increase of 5.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAPR11 by 14.89% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,238K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,234K shares, representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAPR11 by 10.69% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,989K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,887K shares, representing an increase of 5.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAPR11 by 28.27% over the last quarter.

DGS - WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 1,937K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,930K shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAPR11 by 24.71% over the last quarter.

GUNR - FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund holds 1,431K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,412K shares, representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAPR11 by 16.02% over the last quarter.

