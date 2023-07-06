Cia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais-COPASA (B3:CSMG3) Price Target Increased by 5.94% to 19.72

The average one-year price target for Cia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais-COPASA (B3:CSMG3) has been revised to 19.72 / share. This is an increase of 5.94% from the prior estimate of 18.61 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 17.17 to a high of 26.25 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.02% from the latest reported closing price of 20.76 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais-COPASA. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSMG3 is 0.21%, an increase of 27.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.13% to 23,057K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DVYE - iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF holds 3,343K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,574K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,639K shares, representing a decrease of 2.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSMG3 by 20.09% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,504K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CFWAX - Calvert Global Water Fund holds 2,289K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,044K shares, representing an increase of 10.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSMG3 by 9.29% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,128K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,010K shares, representing an increase of 5.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSMG3 by 8.85% over the last quarter.

