Cia de Ferro Ligas da Bahia S.A. - FERBASA - Preferred Stock (BOVESPA:FESA4) Price Target Decreased by 75.00% to 13.39

The average one-year price target for Cia de Ferro Ligas da Bahia S.A. - FERBASA - Preferred Stock (BOVESPA:FESA4) has been revised to 13.39 / share. This is an decrease of 75.00% from the prior estimate of 53.55 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.62 to a high of 14.44 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.02% from the latest reported closing price of 9.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cia de Ferro Ligas da Bahia S.A. - FERBASA - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FESA4 is 0.06%, a decrease of 5.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.77% to 3,143K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 551K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 530K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 524K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 525K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FESA4 by 0.65% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 394K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 166K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

