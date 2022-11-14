US Markets

CIA chief in Ankara meeting with Russian counterpart, White House official says

November 14, 2022 — 08:34 am EST

Written by Humeyra Pamuk for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns is in Ankara to speak with his Russian intelligence counterpart to convey a message on consequences of use of nuclear weapons by Russia, a White House official said on Monday.

"He is not conducting negotiations of any kind. He is not discussing settlement of the war in Ukraine," the official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said, adding that Burns will also raise the cases of detained Americans in Russia.

