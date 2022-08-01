CIA carried out drone strike in Afghanistan, U.S. officials say

Adds details of drone strike, Taliban reaction

WASHINGTON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The United States carried out a counterterrorism operation against a "significant" al Qaeda target in Afghanistan over the weekend, U.S. officials said on Monday, marking the first known U.S. operation since American troops and diplomats left the country last year.

One of the officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said a drone strike was carried out by the CIA in Kabul on Sunday.

In a statement, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed that a strike took place and strongly condemned it, calling it a violation of "international principles."

U.S. President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on Monday at 7:30 p.m. (2330 GMT) on what the White House described as a "successful counter-terrorism operation."

