Cia Brasileira de Distribuicao (B3:PCAR3) Price Target Decreased by 5.64% to 24.18

The average one-year price target for Cia Brasileira de Distribuicao (B3:PCAR3) has been revised to 24.18 / share. This is an decrease of 5.64% from the prior estimate of 25.63 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.14 to a high of 39.38 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 48.54% from the latest reported closing price of 16.28 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cia Brasileira de Distribuicao. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCAR3 is 0.22%, an increase of 4.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 27.88% to 29,076K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 11,611K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,388K shares, representing an increase of 44.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCAR3 by 62.74% over the last quarter.

TEMRX - TIAA-CREF Emerging Markets Equity Fund Retail Class holds 4,949K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,578K shares, representing an increase of 27.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCAR3 by 21.35% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,818K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,675K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,542K shares, representing an increase of 7.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCAR3 by 22.26% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,637K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,580K shares, representing an increase of 3.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCAR3 by 15.57% over the last quarter.

